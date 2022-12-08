Mr. Kerry Grayson Hilton, age 82 of Meadows of Dan, Virginia passed away at New River Valley Medical Center on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina on September 22, 1940, to the late Omar Gordon Hilton and Ruth Hinkle Hilton. Kerry was a graduate of Lexington High School in Lexington, North Carolina and earned a degree in chemical engineering from N. C. State University. He never met a stranger and liked everyone. He loved jogging and later became an avid bicyclist. He loved being out in nature and along with Gloria, enjoyed camping and hiking throughout the United States. He canoed with friends in seven states. Wherever you saw Kerry, you would always see his best friend, Lindi wagging her tail behind him or riding in the car beside him. After giving up biking he loved fishing with his brother.

Mr. Hilton is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Gloria D. Hilton of the home; three siblings, Bonita Sue Hilton Metzger and husband, Gerald of Raleigh, NC, Kenneth Randell Hilton and wife, Diane Bartz of Greenville, NC, and Patricia Kay Hilton and husband, Kenneth Canady of Morrisville, NC, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life service for Mr. Hilton will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the services and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.