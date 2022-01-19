<span style="font-weight: 400"> <img class="size-medium wp-image-60354 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/NEW-Lady-200x300.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="300" \/>By Ashlee Mullis<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Floyd County outscored Patrick County every quarter, resulting in a 58-44 win over the Lady Cougars, when the PCHS team travelled to Floyd County January 13.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Abby Epperson had 10 points, five rebounds, five steals, and one assist.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Missy Hazard had 10 points, two rebounds, two steals, and six assists.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Samantha Harris had eight points, two rebounds, one steal, and one assist for Patrick County.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Coach Donny Rakes said, \u201cWe were thoroughly beaten by a better team tonight. We were out hustled, and quite frankly, we lost our composure against their press. Our consistency as a team is not where it needs to be to be successful at the varsity level. We play hard in spurts, but we struggle to put 4 quarters together. We are young and learning as we go, and it is a process.\u201d<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The Lady Cougars are 7-4 on the season.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply