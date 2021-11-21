<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class=" wp-image-37498 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/08\/candlelight-1077638_1920-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="230" height="153" \/>By Taylor Boyd<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The Patrick County Alzheimer\u2019s Group LLC is holding its third year of the Love Light project to help remember and honor loved ones during the holiday season and raise funds for future projects.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Sally Smith, organizer, said the Love Lights are wooden angels that will have the names given by donors placed on them \u201c\u2018In Honor of\u2019 or \u201cIn Memory of\u2019 someone that you love or want to honor.\u201d\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The Love Lights are $5 per light. Donors will also receive small angel wings in remembrance of the donation and loved ones. The wings can be worn as a necklace or bracelet, she said.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">If the Love Light is given \u2018In Honor,\u2019 the organization also will send that person a Christmas card telling them about the gift.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The final day for donations is November 29, Smith said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The love lights will be attached to the Christmas tree in the courtyard at Patrick County Circuit Court when the tree goes up in early December.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe more wooden angels the more the tree will look prettier,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Smith said last year\u2019s event was a success for the group.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe made over $1,000 with it last year. We\u2019re hoping this year, because people can\u2019t get out and see their loved ones, that they\u2019ll want to put it on the tree,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to help those who have dementia.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe have branched out to say dementia because we not only help people that have the diagnosis for Alzheimer\u2019s, but also people that have any type of memory loss like from a stroke or anything,\u201d Smith said.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Funds can be used to help with anything a dementia patient might need.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIf they need nursing care, we will give the family x-amount of dollars to help pay for that. We do diapers, protein drinks, wipes, anything that\u2019s needed to take care of that patient or client,\u201d she said, adding the group once bought a stove for one client and helped pay for the installation of wheel-chair ramps for another.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Information also is invaluable, she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cA lot of times, we\u2019ll go out to do an assessment on a patient and they\u2019ll qualify for Medicaid. So, then we get them on Medicaid and everything they need is supplied,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Registration forms for Love Lights have been printed in this newspaper. They also can be picked up at the Patrick County Alzheimer\u2019s Group LLC office, WHEO radio station, and the Patrick County Department of Social Services. The lights also can be purchased by calling the group\u2019s office.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Checks made payable to the Patrick County Alzheimer\u2019s Group, LLC may be mailed to Patrick County Alzheimer\u2019s Group LLC, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, Va., 24717.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The names of loved ones honored or remembered will be published in The Enterprise.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call the organization\u2019s office at (276) 698-2901 or Smith at (276) 694-7358.<\/span>
