LPN-ADN Nursing Program Now at Yadkin Center

Surry Community College’s Licensed Practical Nursing – Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) program is now headquartered at Yadkin Center in Yadkinville. Classes are offered in the morning and evening.

“The program moved from the Dobson campus to the Yadkin Center this fall to offer more educational opportunities in the medical field for Yadkin County residents,” said Ashley Morrison, SCC Dean of Academics.

The LPN-ADN program is for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) who want to become Registered Nurses (RNs). Graduates of this program are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN).

The program requires a three-semester commitment from students. Graduates make an average salary of $66,220 per year, according to O*Net, depending on the years of experience, place of employment and other variables. Employment opportunities are vast within the global health care system and may include positions within acute, chronic, extended, industrial, and community health care facilities.

LPN-ADN applicants are required to complete the Psychological Service Bureau Registered Nursing School Aptitude Exam (PSB-RN) along with additional requirements before applying. Spring LPN-ADN students, who take the admission test in June, must turn in all application materials by June 15. Students who take the admissions test in September must turn in all materials by Sept. 15. Summer LPN-ADN students, who take the admission test in December, must turn in all application materials by November 15. Students who take the admissions test in March must turn in all materials by February 15.

The evening cohort begins taking classes in January, then takes the summer off and then takes classes fall and spring to graduate. The day cohort begins every May and takes classes in the summer, fall and spring to graduate.

SCC nursing students have many educational pathways. They can choose to complete the three-semester Practical Nursing program or the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN), which is a two-year program. SCC also offers opportunities for students to pursue a baccalaureate degree in Nursing (LPN-BSN and RIBN or Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses) through a partnership with Lees-McRae College.

For more information about the Nursing program, contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson, RN, Associate Dean of Health Sciences, at (336) 386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. You can also follow the Nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing.