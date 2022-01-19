<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class=" wp-image-57190 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/award_1633515370-300x300.png" alt="" width="185" height="185" \/>Gracie Luckado, of Ararat, was named to the <\/span><a href="http:\/\/email.readme.readmedia.com\/ss\/c\/FVKQBa-VN97l-OkdOuXU3X-Z4xYYAgJ5dnVhHTdGwvU\/3in\/BskUwBIrRtOpVK4KX2FCkQ\/h0\/mRw4kkr7fT59ZIvZV0X3TOXnvR_8DLO-YgiUAP6qdN8"><span style="font-weight: 400">Southern New Hampshire University<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">'s Fall 2021 Dean's List.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<a href="http:\/\/email.readme.readmedia.com\/ss\/c\/FVKQBa-VN97l-OkdOuXU3X-Z4xYYAgJ5dnVhHTdGwvU\/3in\/BskUwBIrRtOpVK4KX2FCkQ\/h1\/nIRYKa7XVQ_wqZSrFGCYlWVPFVlsT6SrsrAUZTAi51c"><span style="font-weight: 400">Southern New Hampshire University<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0(SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/email.readme.readmedia.com\/ss\/c\/FVKQBa-VN97l-OkdOuXU3X-Z4xYYAgJ5dnVhHTdGwvU\/3in\/BskUwBIrRtOpVK4KX2FCkQ\/h2\/FBiHCraj-DU-c2kBwJ9DwW11ow6gg2Lre5O1LthcfPI"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.snhu.edu<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span>\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply