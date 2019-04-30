March Land Transfers

Lori K. Alderman to Samantha Boyd and other, 5.210 acres, Smith River
Lori K. Alderman and other to Samantha Boyd and other, 3 acres, Smith River
Atlantic Trustee Services, LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, 2.2804 acres, Dan River
Posey L. Baliles Jr. to Ramona L. Baliles, 20.01 acres, Smith River
Posey L. Baliles Jr. and other to Posey L. Baliles Jr., 20.01 acres, Smith River
- Ralph Beasley and other to Lisa S. Litcht, 20.002 acres, Dan River
Rodney Leon Byrd and other to Steve D. Spangler, 12.865 acres, Smith River
Lisa S. Call and other to Lisa S. Call and other, tract, Mayo River
Charles Wesley Cauley and other to Austin Keith Bryant, 0.3434 acres, Mayo River
Jimmy L. Chaney and other to Betty Foley and other, interest in 15 acres, Smith River
Cynthia C. Clinard and other to Jay D. Moose and other, 2.8149 acres, Peters Creek
Harold R. Comer to Paul Daniel Pegelow, 6.012 acres, Blue Ridge
Elizabeth Ann Creef and Christinia A. Harris, 5.50 acres, Blue Ridge
Vera C. Dionne and other to Nelda G. Rakes and other, 0.370 acres, Smith River
Douglas Edwards and other to Robert J. Schools and other, parcels, Smith River
Equity Trustees, LLC and other to American Advisors Group, 1.0109, Dan River
Lewis J. Evans and wife to Joseph Scott Miles, lots
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and other to Charles E. Minton Jr. and other, 5.913 acres, Dan River
Betty L. Foley and other to Betty Foley and other, 15 acres, Smith River
William Paul Griffith Sr. and other to Freddie H. Roberts and other, 1 acre, Smith River
Andrew W. Gruss to Andrew W. Gruss trustee and other, 2.189 acres, Smith River
Robert G. Hill and other to Corretta Hill Anthony, lot 7, Peters Creek
Junior Elwood Hooker to Martin Elbert Puckett, 3.3285 acres, Blue Ridge
Hopco, LLC and other to CMH Homes Inc., tract, Mayo River
David Ray Hylton to Dewey Nolen Kendrick Jr., 5.0347 acres, Smith River
Shawn E. Johnston and other to Fain Brothers Logging, 4.6625 acres, 2.7854 acres and 1.304 acres, Dan River
Scott J. Labak and other to Timothy W. Luke and other, 13.859 acres, Blue Ridge
Tyler B. Lawrence and other to Tyler B. Lawrence, 1.048 acres, Mayo River
Nancy Blackard Lawson and other to Andrew Junior Dalton and other, 2.28 acres, Mayo River
James H. Lay and other to Sandra Setzer Daniell, 4.9175 acres, 5.04258 acres and 3.4646 acres, Blue Ridge
Charles A. Mazza to William Jason Bowles and other, 5.297 acres and 5.597 acres, Blue Ridge
Bobby L. McDuffie to David McDuffie, interest in 10.103 acres, 2.726 acres, 81.301 acres and 99.2675 acres, Mayo River
Donna W. Niemi to Donna W. Niemi and other, 8.7166 acres, Smith River
Penny Lou Olson Recovable Trust and other to David Godson, 14.2441 acres, Blue Ridge
Carleene H. Pilson and other to Clarence Leon Pilson Jr. and other, 0.2533388 acres and 1.8 acres, Smith River
Martin Elbert Puckett to Junior Elwood Hooker, 3.3285 acres, Blue Ridge
Rebekah Stone Kiefe Schumaker and other to Ronald S. Steele, 1.081 acres, Mayo River
Walter L. Scott to Timothy E. Link and other, 2 acres and 2 acres, Smith River
Donald Paul Shelor and other to Lester Wood, 2 acres and 1.5 acres, Blue Ridge
Shirley A. Shelton and other to Christine Keen Lemons, 3.4 acres, Mayo River
Brandon A. Smith and other to Aaron Michael Collins and other, 2.065 acres, Mayo River
Ronald S. Steele and other to James R. Edwards and other, 0.618 acres and 3.771 acres, Mayo River
Michele Reynolds Taylor to Leslie H. Reynolds and other, 2.9480 acres and 39.0947 acres, Mayo River
The Griffith Company, LLC and other to Ruth M. Waalkes and other, 13.10 acres, Smith River
Thomas R. Truitt and other to Thomas R. Truitt, interest in 12.318 acres, Blue Ridge
Lois M Vandergrift and other to James G Hayden, 4.625 acres, Mayo River
William S. Via and other to Benny L. Via and other, 11 acres, Smith River
Thomas R. Wallace and other to Elizabeth A. Wallace trustee, parcels, Smith River
White Oak Properties and Land Dev. and other to Frederick H. Deb Harris and wife, 2.5033 acres, Dan River
White Oak Properties and Land Dev. and other to Delores M. Jordan, 2.0802 acres, Dan River
White Oak Properties and Land Dev. and other to Tammy H. Song and other, 2.5195 acres, Dan River
White Oak Properties and Land Dev. and other to Trudy Moffitt McCuistion and other, 2.0300 acres, Dan River