Marilyn Esperance Smoak Yarber, age 93, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman. Surviving children are her daughter, Pamela, and her two sons, Steven and Brian. Also, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marilyn was born in Greensboro, NC, and graduated with a math degree from Guilford College. She was a Deputy Clerk in the Patrick County Clerk’s Office in Stuart, Va. for many years. She was a member of the Stuart United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 Saturday, January 14, at Patrick Memorial Gardens in Stuart, Virginia with Pastor Thomas Shepherd officiating.

Marilyn loved animals, especially cats. In place of flowers, please donate to any animal welfare society. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.