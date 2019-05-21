Martin recognized as Mother of the Year

Betty Sue Martin was selected Mother of the Year by the Patrick Springs Ruritan Club.

Martin, of Stuart, was born March 7, 1953 to Oscar and Edna Martin. She has six brothers and sisters. A Patrick County High School graduate in 1972, Martin remained active by playing recreational sports.

She has two children, Jessica Martin Young of Stuart — who is a speech-language pathologist for Patrick County Public Schools; a son, Gideon Martin of Roanoke — a mechanical engineer for Altec. She also has two grandchildren, Elijah and Charlotte.

Martin worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 39 years before ending her career at the Patrick Springs Post Office in October 2016.

She enjoys serving her community, and has helped to serve her church – the Patrick Springs United Methodist Church – through the Super Bowl Sub mission project for the last 30 years. She attends Bible study weekly and is involved in other mission service projects, including monthly community breakfasts, children’s message and nursery, Vacation Bible School and a new Fresh Loaves ministry.

Among serving her church and her community, Martin enjoys working outside, watching and attending sporting events and being with her family.

“Being a Nana is the greatest job I ever had,” she said.

Kevin Reynolds, who serves as chairman of the club’s Citizenship and Patriotism Committee, presented Martin with the award.

David Clement, president, conducted a short business session an introduced Charlie Bowman, zone governor. A review of the scholarship program for high seniors was conducted and a reminder of the June field trip to a place of interest was provided.