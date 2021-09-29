[caption id="attachment_56966" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-56966 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Local-cutline.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="796" \/> Local school among Blue Ribbon award winners Meadows of Dan Elementary School was recognized as one of the nation\u2019s 325 National Blue Ribbon School for 2021[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[gallery columns="2" size="large" ids="56908,56909"]\r\n\r\nBy Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nMeadows of Dan Elementary School was awarded the National Blue-Ribbon award by the United States Department of Education.\r\n\r\nThe program honors high performing schools and schools making exemplary progress towards closing achievement gaps.\r\n\r\nMeadows of Dan was recognized for overall achievement.\r\n\r\nPrincipal Amy Nester said she received a call that the school had been nominated for the award and was eligible to apply for it.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s a huge honor to even be nominated,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThis year, only 325 public and private school nationwide received the award, and seven of those schools were in Virginia.\r\n\r\nNester said the idea of becoming a Blue Ribbon school started in 2014 when then principal Jason Wood made it a goal. Wood now is director of Operations and Adult Education.\r\n\r\nNester said schools are chosen based on their Standards of Learning (SOL) scores. This year\u2019s applications were based on the scores from the 2019-2020 school year, the last time the standardized tests were held before the COVID-19 pandemic began.\r\n\r\n\u201cThen you have to apply in the other categories - community involvement, parent partnerships, how you support the child\u2019s social\/emotional wellbeing, how you support teachers, the professional growth, and everything,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThe school also had to document and submit its performance in those categories over the past few years. This year\u2019s application also included a section on the pandemic and what the schools did during that time, Nester said.\r\n\r\nWood said he is proud of all the staff and the growth the school and the rest of the division has shown. \u201cYou do it all for the kids and you all are some of the best teachers I\u2019ve had the privilege to work with. I just want to thank you, from bus drivers to the cafeteria workers to the custodians, you\u2019re what made this school a family,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said he is pleased the school was recognized for its commitment to academic success.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of students, parents, and educators alike. I am grateful for their efforts and proud of their accomplishments,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nPhotographs and descriptions of the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available on the U.S. Department of Education website.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
