[gallery columns="2" size="full" ids="59336,59337"]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Artwork by Lilly Kelly and Kyra Ingalls, 6th grade students at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, was selected as winners in the Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom 2021 Thank A Farmer Art Contest.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">This year\u2019s theme was: \u201cHealthy Foods, Healthy Families.\u201d<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Kelly and Ingalls each will receive an Amazon gift card from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Special thanks to Grace Helms, Sandra Heath and the Patrick County Farm Bureau for partnering together to promote the contest locally. Thanks to all the students who submitted great drawings.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
