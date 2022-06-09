Mr. Michael Brian Cockram, age 73 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County on April 15, 1949, to the late Arthur G. Cockram and Edna Lawson Cockram. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald C. Cockram. Michael enjoyed fishing and loved talking about cars, trucks, and anything automotive.

Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Darlene Mabry Cockram of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Stacey Cockram of Stuart; two grandchildren, Tyler Hughes, Savanna Cockram; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Garland and Margie Cockram of Woolwine, Gary Cockram and Elaine Little of Meadows of Dan, Ann Q. Cockram of Meadows of Dan, Cindy Moran of Floyd; his mother-in-law, Nettie M. Hardison of Floyd; one brother-in-law, Richard Hardison of Floyd; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Vesta Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements.