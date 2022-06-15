Patrick County Public Schools appointed Elizabeth Minter as the Director of Special Education and Adult Education effective July 1.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and families of Patrick County. I look forward to working alongside the staff and administration of PCPS in order to motivate students to achieve their goals and to instill in them a passion for lifelong learning,” Minter said.

She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Averett University and is licensed in K-12 Specific Learning Disabilities and Elementary Education. In addition, she earned her master’s degree from Radford University in Administration and Supervision.

Minter has served as a Special Education Teacher at both the high school and elementary levels as well as a general education teacher and coach. She also possesses a variety of administrative experience in that she has served in Henry County as the principal of Rich Acres Elementary School, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, and is the current principal of Mt. Olivet Elementary School.

Minter currently lives in Henry County, with her husband Michael, and three daughters Kailei, Sydney, and Alyson.