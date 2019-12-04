More than 100 named in indictments Monday

Grand jurors seated in Patrick County named several people in the 126 indictments handed down Monday, including many in connection with an alleged animal fighting ring.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.

Those named below were indicted on one count each felony animal fighting in connection with an alleged June 1 incident:

Tomas Morales Gonzales; Feliciano Alvarez Bello, Jr.; Javier Arroyo Aguilar; Audelio Almaguer Barron;

Antemio Ramirez Parra; Aaron Salazar Sanchez; Julia Crispin Dominguez; Luis Montoya Chavez; Miguel Rodriguez; Rangel Rigoberto Hernandez; Joel Torres Mata; Joseluis Lopez Torres; Cidronio Alvarado Cortez; Francisco Ponce-Estrada; Carmelo Arellano; Jesus Bueno-Alvarado; Jose-Jaramillo Gonzalez; Michael Ray Hicks; Ricardo Valadez Bueno; Jose Martin-Toledo Elizarraras; Albaro Luis Serrano; Felipe Ramos-Guerrero; Jorge Sanchez-Gonzalez; Jesus Soriano-Morales; Ranulfo Guzman Melo; Alejandro Barrera Adame; Roger Dean Edwards; Felipe Garay; Faustino Arturo Santiago; Luis Alberto Lazo Cano;

Jose Luis Salazar Contreras; Candelario Becerra; Esau Jaimes-Gorostiets; Almanza Gerardo Villagomez;

Leobardo Garcia Ruelas; Fernando Antonio Briones, Jr.; Antonio Ruiz; Manuel Gonzalez-Lavalle; Octavio Carvajal Osorio; Phillip Andrew Baldwin; Rogello Aguilera Hernandez; Oscar Garcia Galindo; Natividad Leguizamo Chavez; Aniceto Rojo Mendiola; J. Jesus Rodriguez Chavez;Francisco Antonio-Abonce; Mauricio Garcia; Felix Navarrete-Herrera; Antonio Crispin Dominguez; Santos Rios-Acona; Antonio Coello Guillermo; John Edward Dellenback; Juan Manuel Valadez Bueno; Jose Cruz Ramirez Alvarado;

Rosa Marie Gareia Domiguez; Rafaela Eufemia Dominguez; Armando Rodriguez-Calleja; Gerardo Lopez Chavez; Edgar Toscano Herrara; Jose G. Salazar; Saul Olmedo Pelaez; J. Natividad Leguizamo Rodriguez; Octavio Vasquez-Ferrer; Isreal Garcia Galindo; Hector Gutierrez Bernal; Jesus Medrano Arzate; Gerarado Navarrette and Asbel Jorge Liborto Torres.

Also among the 101 people named Monday were:

*Troy Sherman Venable, Jr., write two or more bad checks, July 22-Aug. 5, 2018.

*Katina Renee Vipperman, perjury, Oct. 8, 2019.

*Anthony Omar Trent, one count each embezzlement – Aug. 27, 2018 to Sep. 13, 2019; identity theft and forgery, Mar. 11-July 29, 2019.

*Robert Emery Hazelton, possession of child pornography, between Oct. 5-Nov. 18, 2017.

*Lloyd Edward Hairston, shoplifting more than $500, Sep. 15, 2019.

*Richard Lee Evans II, two counts of violation of a protective order, Jan. 31, 2019; one count bribery of a witness, Jan. 23-25, 2019.

*Lawrence Eugene Mishoe, two counts each aggravated sexual battery; indecent liberties, Sep. 14-15, 2019.

*Maria Victoria Pero, writing bad checks worth $500 or more, Sep. 24, 2019.

*Brandon Michael Amos, possession of a firearm by felon convicted within 10 years, June 3, 2019.

*James Daniel Biggs, elude, March 2, 2019.

*Brian Keith Blankenship was indicted for one count each breaking and entering while armed; third or subsequent conviction of petty larceny and possession of a firearm by a violent felon, Aug. 15, 2019.

*Dustin Lee Belcher, nine counts each larceny of $500 or more with intent to sell or distribute, between May 8-Jun. 2, 2019; seven counts obtain money under false pretenses, May 8-27, 2019; two counts larceny of $500 or more, May 15 – 27, 2019; one count obtain money by false pretense, May 15, 2019.

*Dustin Wayne Gregory, possession of Schedule I or II drugs, Aug. 6, 2019.

*Tonya Renee Holt, grand larceny, April 18, 2019.

*William Dean Lineback, breaking and entering, June 8, 2019.

*Marty Dale Dillon, one count each possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon; maliciously discharge a firearm in a dwelling, July 1, 2018.

*Evelyn Lynn Branch, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, Aug. 31, 2019.

*Carlos Luis Rodriguez, robbery, Feb. 3, 2019.

*Christopher Alan Ramsey, possession of Schedule I or II drug, June 19, 2019.

*Austin Wayne McGrady, possession of Schedule I or II drug, June 18, 2019.

*Phillip Brian McBride, strangulation, July 21, 2019.

*John Albert Nester, Sr., assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, July 17, 2019.

*Reba Ranzo Shough, one count each petty larceny, third or subsequent offense; obtain money by false pretense, third or subsequent offense, July 15, 2019.

*James Nelson Thompson, one count each breaking and entering and grand larceny, Aug. 4, 2019.

*Angel Nicole Walton, possession of Schedule I or II drugs, incident between Oct. 14-24, 2018.

*Wayne Coy Wilmoth, elude, May 20, 2019.

*Darryl Frachot Younger, drive while an habitual offender, second offense, Jan. 16, 2019.