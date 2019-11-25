Mountain Top Party Line

By Ivalien Reynolds

It’s really beginning to look like fall and feel like it also. The leaves are pretty, and pretty orange pumpkins are here. Van Rowe came to the Food Ministry with a big bin of really pretty pumpkins. Thanks to Van for doing this. The people with children will appreciate it and the little children will love them.

Edie Lemons is spreading joy again and came to church giving pretty fall theme coasters. Edie is so talented and shares her talent with others. You are a blessing.

It was good to see Pastor Mike McPeak and family at church. It’s always a joy to see one of my favorite families.

I want to say a big “Thank You” to a nice young man named Noah who helped get all the milk out for me at the Food Ministry. You were a blessing. Also we had dog food to give away. Pastor Marion bagged all of it up and the people were really glad for the food for their pets. Sam, the church dog came up and stayed all the evening greeting people. I tell you that dog is part person and understands English.

The Soup Kitchen did a good Taco Soup and I was happy to spend some time with the people. That’s the highlight of my day.

Had to get my car ready for winter, and I want to thank the fellows at Stuart Tire for being nice.

Patrick Springs Pentecostal Church is looking pretty and beginning to look like Christmas.

It’s hard to believe that Robert W. Gasperson is graduating from Campbell University. Congratulations and wishing you the best. When the family lived on the Mountain (Mt. View Road he was little and having a good time playing and riding a little wagon.)

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. This holiday was the favorite of my late son Ronald and grandson Chris, and I have good memories of the short time we all were together.

Food for Thought- I have learned from experience that the greater part of our happiness or misery depends on our dispositions and not on our circumstances. – By Martha Washington

Dirt Cups

2 cups cold milk

1 (4 oz.) pack Jell-O instant chocolate pudding mix

1 (8 oz) container Cool Whip, thawed

1 (16 oz.) pkg. Oreos crushed

Decorations: Gummy worms, frogs, candy flowers, chopped peanuts or whatever decoration you wish will also need 8 to 10 7 ounce paper or plastic cups. Combine milk, pudding, mix and beat with wire whisk until well blended. Let stand 5 minutes and stir in whipped topping and 1/2 of crushed cookies. Put 1 tablespoon of crushed cookies into cups. Fill cups about 3/4 full with pudding mixture. Top with remaining cookies. Refrigerate 1 hour. Decorate with gummy worms, etc. Makes a cute treat for the kids. From the cookbook Heavenly Recipes, Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church.

Cranberry Crunch

1 can cranberry juice, concentrate

1 liter ginger ale

1 liter orange juice

Mix together, Refrigerate and serve.