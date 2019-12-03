Mountain Top Party Line

By Ivalien Reynolds

It’s raining, blowing winds and cold temperatures, and that lets us know winter is on the way.

Thanks to Edie Lemons for the beautiful hand-painted ornament. She is so talented and does so much, and always seems to know just when I need a boost.

Enjoyed lunch at Charles and Gloria Biggs’ home. As usual, lunch was delicious. Thanks for inviting me.

Sure did enjoy my call from my friend Linda Roberts. It came at a time when I really needed a friend and someone to talk to. Thank you!

The Soup Kitchen did plate lunches for Thanksgiving, and they were big on the menu. There was ham, turkey, all kinds of veggies, canned goods, dressing, gravy, bread and desserts. Linda Roberts and I delivered 11 meals. Then, we sat down and enjoyed some of our plate. We went by Miss Vera’s House and enjoyed the beautiful fall decorations.

Thanks to Pastor Joe Cerino and wife Beverly for their prayers and their kindness.

Also a special thanks to a special young man who helped me when I was in great need. You are my special angel. Hope you read this.

It was so good to go to my sister-in-law’s home for Thanksgiving and be with her family. She is doing good and had a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with several family members present. The grandchildren were having a ball.

Thanks to Larry and Teresa Martin for inviting me to their home for Thanksgiving. It was a large crowd and lots of good food plus some yummy desserts. I need to go on a diet for a while – then comes Christmas.

The church got a big blessing when we got two truckloads of five and ten pounds bags of potatoes. Then a gentleman came by with cases of chicken.

Food for Thought- Reflect on your present blessings on which everyone has many; not your past misfortunes of which all of us have many.

Busy Day Casserole

1 can cream mushroom soup

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1 12 oz. can corn beef, cut up

1 cup grated American cheese

1/3 cup finely cut onion

1 1/2 cup cooked elbow macaroni or noodles

1 cup crushed potato chips

Mix all ingredients except the potato chips. Place in a greased 1 1/2 qt. baking dish. Top with potato chips. Bake 425 for 20 minutes. Yield 4 servings.

From Casseroles Favorite Recipes of America

Coconut Banana Rolls

Bananas, number of desired

Lemon Juice

Honey

Coconut, shredded

Sour cream

Peel bananas, dip in lemon juice and honey. Cover with coconut. Served topped with sour cream.

From Wonderful Ways to Prepare Desserts by Jo Ann Shirley (A Patrick Springs lady)