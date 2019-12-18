 Mountain Top Party Line

(Editor’s Note: Ivalien Reynolds is currently undergoing therapy for an injury. Cards may be sent to Reynolds, c/o Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, 105 Landmark Drive, Room # 311- B, Stuart, Va., 24171. The column below is a reprint from the Dec. 19, 2018 edition of The Enterprise.)

By Ivalien Reynolds

Here it is December and I just did see November. The days sure fly by don’t they?

Providence Methodist Church had a large crowd for breakfast, and I had good company to eat with –Mike and Sue Hall, Pastor Jim and Pastor Marion.

It’s always good to go to Stuart Methodist Church to the Christmas Bazaar and shop. Everyone is so friendly. While I was there, Doris Craighead really surprised me when she bought me a box of good books — 70 books for $1. That was a big surprise! Thanks again.

The Christmas Parade was really nice and had lots of entries this year. In spite of fog, the crowd was large and happy.

The Food Ministry at church helped a lot of people in November — we see a great need.

I went to Marilyn’s Florist the other day and everything was beautiful. It was hard to decide what I wanted to give to Elizabeth’s Pizza. Usually, I get a real poinsettia but this Christmas, I decided to get something they wouldn’t have to water. While there, it was good to see Mr. Coy Ratliff.

We were so blessed when Van Rowe picked up a pickup load of soup of all kinds. Sure did come in handy with all the cold weather.

They say wintry weather is coming but I always say that whatever falls from the sky is what we get.

I saw this quote the other day — Instead of beating yourself up when you are slipping, rejoice in the fact that you have power to pull yourself back up.

Food for thought — Blessed are they who can laugh at themselves, for they shall never cease to be amused.

Cake Mix Cookies

1 box cake mix any flavor

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup chocolate chips or vanilla chips

1 cup coconut, optional

1 cup raisins, optional

1 cup pecans, optional

Mix all together and drop by teaspoonfuls onto a cookie sheet. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

Recipe for a perfect hug

2 people a touch of love

4 arms a pinch of humor

2 hearts a sprinkle of glee

Put it all together and you have the perfect hug.