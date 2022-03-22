Mr. Adam Haynes Gunter, age 41 of Stuart, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County on October 2, 1980, and was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Todd Gunter. Mr. Gunter served in the United States Army. He enjoyed working outside with plants and bees, and he loved his family, his church, and his dog.

Mr. Gunter is survived by his wife, Rhonda McAlexander Gunter of Stuart; two daughters, Kelsey Sue Gunter, and Kaitlyn Marie Gunter, both of Stuart; his father, William Haynes Gunter of Stuart; his mother, Jennifer Gregory of Ridgeway; a brother, Samuel Gunter (Patricia) of Collinsville; two sisters, Rebekah Baker (Jeff) of Ridgeway, Tiffany Bateman (David) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Pastor Wayne Butler (Lee) of Stuart; and his beloved dog, Piccolo.

A graveside service for Mr. Gunter will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Gunter Family Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Butler officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Patrick County Veteran Memorial Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to the Adam Gunter Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge of the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.