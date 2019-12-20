Mr. Clyde Roosevelt Turner, age 85 of Stuart, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on September 8, 1934 to the late Homer Turner and Lillian Mize Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Turner Moore, Marie Foster; three brothers, Oran Akers “Bob” Turner, Walter Turner, Cecil “Mop” Turner; a half-sister, Catherine “Cassie” Seagraves; and two half-brothers, Gene and Irvin Turner. Clyde was the owner and operator of Clyde Turner’s Used Cars for over 65 years and was very proud of the fact that he was open every day but Christmas. He was known as the “Mayor” of Elamsville and affectionately known as “Clydie Boy”. He always said that you’re only a stranger at Clyde’s but once. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith and loved his animals and fishing.

Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Martin Turner of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Stuart Scott of Stuart; one granddaughter, Jessica Phillips and husband, Brian of Woolwine; one sister, Nancy Shively of Ferrum; one brother, Curtis Turner of Stuart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastors Ken Terry, Kriss Foley, and Mary Sue Terry officiating. Burial will follow in the Turner Family Cemetery on Fish Pond Dr. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stuart, VA 24171 or to the Woolwine Fire, Smith River Community Covered Bridge Committee c/o Jean Fain, P.O. Box 275, Woolwine, VA 24185. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.