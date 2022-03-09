<p class="yiv6688806435MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-61892 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/03\/Obit-Inman-197x300.jpg" alt="" width="197" height="300" \/>Mr. Ernest Junior Inman, age 76 of Stuart, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Surry County, NC on June 19, 1945, to the late Ernest Inman and Hallie Lawson Inman Davis.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Margietta Holt; a granddaughter, Sara Hutchens; and two sisters, Blanche Collins, and Etta Mae Collins.\u00a0\u00a0Junior was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church in Westfield, NC where he served as a Deacon.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6688806435MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Carlene Light Inman of the home; three daughters, Judy Hutchens, Carol Lee Light, Michelle Fain all of Stuart; one son, Leonard Dale Light of Stuart; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rachel Martin of Danville, Mabel Howell of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6688806435MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Tommy Nichols and Rev. Ricky Rogers officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0\u00a0Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1233 Collinstown Rd., Westfield, NC 27053.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
