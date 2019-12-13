Mr. Mario Ruben Delgado II, 48 of Stuart, Virginia passed away on December 9, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Ceiba, Puerto Rico on January 26, 1971. Mario was a husband, a father, a son, an Olympic, trained fencing coach, a talented musician, a movie fanatic and an avid gamer. He was a natural leader and respected by his co-workers, online community and friends. As a veteran, he served in the US Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm. Most of all he will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and sharp sense of humor. He will be missed by many.

Mario is survived by his loving wife, Corrie Ann Delgado; one son, Devin Delgado of Stuart; his parents, Mario Ruben Delgado-Medina and Martha Jane Delgado; one brother, Carlos Antonio Delgado and wife, Jessica of Stuart; two nieces, Lorena Delgado and Katelynn Delgado; one nephew, Gabriel Delgado; and many special cousins and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on December 22, 2019, at 1:00 PM at The Reynolds Homestead with Rose Warshana officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Clover Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 829, Stuart, VA 24171 or to PAWS (Patrick Animal Welfare Society), P.O. Box 743, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com