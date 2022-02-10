<p class="yiv6810941293MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-61079 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Kirkman-232x300.jpg" alt="" width="232" height="300" \/>Mrs. Alice Faye Jude Kirkman, age 80 of Claudville, Virginia passed away at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection on Thursday, February 10, 2022.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in West Virginia on August 10, 1941, to the late John H. Jude and Nora Cain Jude.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann and Rebecca; and three brothers, James, Harrison, and David.\u00a0\u00a0Alice was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.\u00a0\u00a0She will be remembered for being a good cook and seamstress, ability to travel wherever she set her mind to, her love of people, and for being a sweet woman.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6810941293MsoNormal">Mrs. Kirkman is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Don Kirkman; one son, David Kirkman; one daughter, Patricia Schult and husband, Jonathan; five grandchildren. Jason, Daniel, Keith, Victoria, and Donna; three sisters, Bessie Brooks, Barbara Taylor, and Carolyn Ekers; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6810941293MsoNormal">A funeral service for Mrs. Kirkman will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Harrison officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
