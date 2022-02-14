<p class="yiv1677666202MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-61117 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Smart-233x300.jpg" alt="" width="233" height="300" \/>Mrs. Clara Mae Pilson Smart, age 96 of Stuart, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Patrick County on August 14, 1925, to the late Dallas Valentine Pilson and Alpha Morrison Pilson.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Washington Smart; one sister, Wilma Foley; and six brothers, E.V., Roy, Ralph, Eugene, Wayne, and Alfred Pilson.\u00a0\u00a0Mrs. Smart enjoyed quilting and cooking.\u00a0\u00a0She was a longtime member of Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1677666202MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Durand Hines of Patrick Springs; two sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Cathy Smart of Patrick Springs, Billy and Robyn Smart of Martinsville; five grandchildren, Brian Hines, Jessica Hines, Brandon Hines, Lindsay Alley and husband, Brian, Jared Smart and wife, Brittany; and one great-grandchild, Reveley Alley.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1677666202MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Kenneth Terry officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in the church cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church c\/o Naomi Pilson, 202 Bob Kat Lane, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
