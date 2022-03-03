<p class="yiv4078189428MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-61710 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/03\/Obit-Kerce-274x300.jpeg" alt="" width="274" height="300" \/>Mrs. Deborah Lynn Knight Kerce, age 61 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her home. She was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia on May 13, 1960. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Knight; one niece, Ashley Nicole Belcher; and one sister-in-law, Ellie Jo Kerce Jeanotte.\u00a0\u00a0Deborah enjoyed painting, sewing, reading, and watching old movies. She loved her canine companions Bandit, Lady, and Wookie.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv4078189428MsoNormal">Mrs. Kerce is survived by her husband of 47 years, George Joseph Kerce; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael Joseph Kerce (Alicia Renee) of Critz, VA; one daughter, Jessica Lea Kerce of Stuart, VA; three grandchildren, Heather Renee Kerce, Shyann Bailey Kerce, and Kyle Joseph Kerce; six siblings, Thomas Robert Knight of Peoria, TX, Jon Kevin Knight (Tricia) of\u00a0\u00a0Midlothian, VA, Bobbi Jo Knight Bird (Jackson Ray Jr) of Stuart, VA, Russell Reed Knight of Stuart, VA, Mary Frances Scott (Michael) of Stuart, VA, Phillip Wayne Hunt of NC; two brothers-in-law, David Wayne Kerce (Martha) of San Angelo, TX,\u00a0\u00a0and Terry Jeanotte of Cedar Hill, TX; her mother-in-law, Wanda Ellie Branch Kerce of San Angelo, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv4078189428MsoNormal">All services for Mrs. Kerce will be private.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the\u00a0American Cancer Society, 1079C Spruce Street, Martinsville, VA\u00a0\u00a024112. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the services and online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
