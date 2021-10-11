<img class=" wp-image-57254 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/Obit-Vernon-185x300.png" alt="" width="199" height="323" \/>\u00a0Mrs. Jessie Mae Ayers Vernon, age 102 of Stuart, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy, NC.\u00a0 She was born in Patrick County on April 23, 1919, to the late Charles L. Ayers and Nora Frances Clark Ayers.\u00a0 In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis F. Vernon; one son, Charles L. Vernon; an infant son, Keith Dennis Vernon; an infant daughter; three sisters, Essie Shockley, Elva Shockley, Lucille Spencer; and four brothers, Cary, Roy, Bill, and Clark Ayers.\u00a0 Mrs. Vernon was a longtime member of Concord United Methodist Church.\u00a0 She graduated from Hardin Reynolds High School in 1935. She is a graduate of Averett University, and Radford University. She began her teaching career in 1941 retiring in 1981 having taught in both Stokes County and Patrick County.\r\n\r\nMrs. Vernon loved her family tremendously with great devotion. The meals she prepared for her family each Sunday night and on special occasions for more than fifty years is witness to her love for family. \u00a0She was a tireless volunteer faithfully serving her church, the Retired Teachers Association, Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Red Cross Blood Mobile, Harden Reynolds Alumni Association, and other needs in the community.\r\n\r\nSurviving is a son and daughters-in-law, Donald and Carol B. Vernon of Stuart, Carol W. Vernon of Stuart; 5 grandchildren, Michael Vernon, Keith Vernon and wife, Sara, Randy Vernon, Chris Vernon, Mark Vernon; 13 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; special caregivers, Tami Jackson, Amber Butler; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nMrs. Vernon will lie in state on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart.\u00a0 A private graveside service will be held for the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date.\u00a0 Memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 1497 Concord Church Rd, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0 Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
