<img class=" wp-image-56845 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="338" height="225" \/>Mrs. Mary Etta Bowman Young, age 102, of Claudville, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation in Mt. Airy.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Surry County on February 7, 1919, to the late Virgil Taylor and Parthenia McMillian Bowman.\u00a0\u00a0Mrs. Young had formerly retired from Spencer\u2019s Inc.\u00a0\u00a0She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her.\u00a0\u00a0Left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Peggy Iroller, sons, and daughters-in-law, Robert and Joanne Foley, Russel and Wanda Young; grandchildren, Kent Iroller and wife Denise, Jason Iroller, Anna Wood and husband Brittain, Zachary Foley, Kyle Gwynn, and wife Christina, three great-grandchildren.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Jefferson Young; daughter, Wanda Jackson; sister, Argie Puckett; brother, Otis Bowman.\u00a0\u00a0A memorial service will be held at a later date.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
