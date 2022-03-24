Mrs. Peggy June Griffith Brammer, age 86 of Woolwine, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home. She was born in Patrick County on June 25, 1935 to the late Clarence David Griffith and Lora Elva Dillon Griffith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brammer was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Brammer, and two brothers, Coy Griffith and Freddie Griffith. She was a longtime member of Woolwine United Methodist Church. She was active in her church, community and with her family.

Mrs. Brammer is survived by two sons, Keith Brammer (Mary Lou) of Woolwine and Mark Brammer of Tempe, Arizona; a daughter, Angela Brammer of Martinsville; a grandson, Brandon Brammer (Katie); and three great-grandchildren, Abby Brammer, Braiden Brammer and Karleigh Brammer; a sister-in-law, Velda Brammer of Woolwine; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Woolwine United Methodist Church with Pastor David Gaylor and Pastor Sandy Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Woolwine Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. If desired, memorials may be made to the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 138, Woolwine, Virginia 24185. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge of the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.