<img class="size-medium wp-image-56595 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit-Lawson-207x300.jpg" alt="" width="207" height="300" \/>Mrs. Rachel Lynn Hylton Lawson, age 61, of Stuart, Virginia gained her angel wings on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at SOVAH Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County.\u00a0 She was born in Patrick County on January 22, 1960.\u00a0 She was preceded by her father, Oliver Lee Hylton.\u00a0 Rachel enjoyed cooking and baking.\u00a0 She will be remembered as devoted wife, loving mama, caring nana, sister, aunt, and friend.\r\n\r\nMrs. Lawson is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Daniel Lee Lawson, Sr. of the home; mother, Arlene Hylton of Patrick Springs (formerly of Woolwine); two daughters, Virginia Sowers (William) of Bassett and Jackie Shaffer of Stuart; one son, Danny Lawson (Megan) of Woolwine; five grandchildren, Amber Sowers, Andrew Sowers, Bobby Lawson, Gracie McAdams, and Brentley McAdams; three brothers, David Hylton (Shelby) of Fieldale, Billy Hylton (Anita) of Patrick Springs, and Kenny Hylton (Pam Foley) of Spencer; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.\r\n\r\nA memorial celebration of life service for Mrs. Lawson will be held at a later date.\u00a0 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rachel Hylton Lawson Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0 Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the services and online condolences may be made by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Leave a Reply