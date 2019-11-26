Mrs. Virginia Tatum Loggins, 98, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on November 25, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 11, 1921, in Patrick County to the late Jim Tatum and Abbie Rucker Tatum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Johnson Loggins; one granddaughter, Railanda Loggins; one great-grandson, Rayquan Loggins; six brothers, Joe, James, William Faye, Glenn, Kyle, and Charles Tatum; two sisters, Dorothy Tatum and Inez Agnew. Mrs. Loggins enjoyed growing flowers, cooking for her family and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Rayford George Loggins and wife, Janice of Asheville, North Carolina; two grandsons, Rayford Maurice Loggins and wife, Izumi of Okinawa, Japan; Raynard Loggins and wife, Tarsha of Greensboro, North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; one sister, Mrs. Lucille Hill of Martinsville, Virginia; one brother, Ralph Tatum of Fredericksburg, Virginia; host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart, with Elder Roy Rucker officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.