Note: The recipe below is reprinted with permission by David Woodall, who formerly worked at The Enterprise.)

Mrs. Woodall’s Fruit Cake

2 cups seedless raisins

2 cups currants

4 cups diced candied fruit mixture

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 1/2 cups chopped black walnuts

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup soft butter

1 cup granulated sugar

4 eggs

2 tablespoons molasses

1/2 cup brandy

Scald raisins and currants with boiling water to cover; drain, dry on a towel. Combine fruit and nuts. Sift flour, measure, add 1 cup flour to fruit mixture; blend well. Sift remaining 1 1/2 cups flour with soda, spices, and salt. Cream butter, add sugar gradually, then add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in molasses. Add dry ingredients alternately with liquid, stirring until batter is smooth. Pour batter over fruit mixture. Mix until thoroughly blended. Grease pans, line them with heavy paper, then grease paper. Pour batter into pans, filling pans two-thirds full. Preheat oven. Bake. When browned and firm, test with a toothpick or skewer. If it comes out clean, cake is done. Remove from pans, remove paper. Cool cake thoroughly on rack. When cold, wrap each cake in clean wax paper. Store in tightly covered container. Pour a small amount of the brandy over cake every few days. Cakes may be cut after a week, but the longer you keep them the better the flavor. Before serving, glaze cakes with white corn syrup, then decorate with candied fruits and nuts. Yields: 1 large tube pan or 3 medium loaf pans. Bake: 3-4 hours at 275 degrees for 1 pan or 1 1/2 to 2 hours for small pans.

This recipe was from the collection of the late Ethel Woodall. It is 80-plus years old and yields a most tasty holiday dessert. (Submitted by David Woodall.)