Mrs. Nancy Thornton “Granny Grunt” Hazelwood, age 90, of Stuart, Virginia went home to be with Jesus on August 14, 2022, at SOVAH Hospital of Martinsville. She was born on January 22, 1932, to the late Roy Thornton and Annie Webb Thornton. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Homer R. Hazelwood; one daughter, Donna Kay Hazelwood; and two brothers, Cecil Thornton, Howard Thornton. Nancy was a longtime member of High Point Baptist Church and retired from the United Elastic Plant with over 40 years of service. Mrs. Hazelwood loved music, her flowers, working in her yard, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Nancy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Hazelwood is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Danny Hazelwood (Patty) of Stuart, Virginia; two grandchildren, Misty Hazelwood Roberts (Andy) of Stuart, Virginia, Michael Hazelwood (Leighann) of Stuart, Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Stuart Callahan, Jackson Callahan, Jayden Callahan, Lilly Hazelwood, and Lauren Hazelwood, all of Stuart, Virginia; one brother, Clyde Thornton (Kenzie) of Madison, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

A graveside service for Mrs. Hazelwood will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at High Point Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Wayne Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Terry Amos, 439 Biggs Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Hazelwood family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.