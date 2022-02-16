[caption id="attachment_61131" align="alignleft" width="395"]<img class=" wp-image-61131" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Narrowflex1-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="395" height="296" \/> Ann Joseph-Jones, president of Narrowflex Inc., in Stuart, said the company\u2019s most popular products are used in medical and industrial supplies.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nAfter going through several owners since its creation in 1949, the United Elastic plant in Stuart was bought by Narrowflex Inc., on April 29, 2002, to expand the company\u2019s production in the United States.\r\n\r\nCompany president Ann Joseph-Jones said Narrowflex started in 1987 in Ontario, Canada, when her father, who started working in textiles in the 1970s after his immigration to Canada, bought a facility. \u201cHe was like, \u2018I think I can do this on my own.\u2019 So, that\u2019s what he did. It started off as just a knitting facility and he grew it to include weaving and everything,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nJoseph-Jones said her father bought the plant in Stuart because of its customer base.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey didn\u2019t have the knitting machines, but they had the braid, and we didn\u2019t have the braid in our Canadian plant, so there was more opportunity to open up for the business,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nFive days after he bought the Stuart facility, Joseph-Jones started working at the location helping him manage the plant.\r\n\r\nThe company creates narrow fabric parts that are either knitted, woven, or braided by machines. Because it does not create the full product, the company is considered to be a \u2018part\u2019 shop.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou name it, we do it, as long as it\u2019s narrow fabric. So, it can have elastomer in it or no elastomer in it, or any kind of tape,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nJoseph-Jones said the company can create products as small as three millimeters in width, or as wide as 410 millimeters.\r\n\r\nWhile Narrowflex used to primarily produce parts for intimate apparel like bras, underwear, and hosiery, it has since expanded to focus production more on parts for the medical and manufacturing industries.\r\n\r\nPopular items include medical supplies, like mask straps, bandages, oxygen masks, medical gowns, and bungee cords, and manufactured parts such as laundry mats, furniture pieces, shoelaces, and uniform parts.\r\n\r\n\u201cGenerally, we have a lot of designers who will come to us and say, \u2018this is what I envision can you make it,\u2019 and so we make it happen for them. Then sometimes people ask us to imitate, and some people don\u2019t even know what they want. They\u2019ll just say, \u2018I want it to do this,\u2019 and then we\u2019ll try to produce something that will\u201d match what they want, she said.\r\n\r\nIn addition to creating the narrow fabric parts, the company also dyes its products in the on-site dye station before shipping.\r\n\r\nNarrowflex has thousands of contracts and customers, with some being yearly while others are seasonal.\r\n\r\nWith the current problems of overseas production, Joseph-Jones said a lot of overseas materials are coming to the company for it to imitate, \u201cwhich is nice,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nJoseph-Jones said the company creates anywhere between 50 to 200 products per day.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have machines that are running different products and then it just continuously runs it until the order runs out,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_61132" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-61132 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Narrowflex2.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="810" \/> Narrowflex produces narrow fabric parts that are either knitted, woven, or braided by machines.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nNarrowflex ships daily, with larger, bulk shipments going out at the end of the week. As many companies begin stocking in the wintertime, Joseph-Jones said Narrowflex sees its heavy season during the summer months of June and July.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe just do the parts for them to put it all together, and since they want to put it on the shelves in November, we get busier in the first half of the year,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThe plant currently clocks in at around 500,000-square-feet. While the entire space was being used before Narrowflex purchased it, Joseph-Jones said that is no longer the case due to the change in machine style.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe use vertical machines, so production is run up and down. The horizontal machines the previous owners used ran side-to-side, which took up more room,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nNarrowflex currently employs just shy of 100, with some employees having been there for over 40 years. Joseph-Jones said that while it is a business, she also considers it to be a family.\r\n\r\n\u201cOne thing that I pride ourselves in is that we take a lot of the people that have been here and try to help them and educate them to move them up\u201d to higher, managerial positions, she said.\r\n\r\nAnother aspect of the company that Joseph-Jones is proud of is the small amount of waste it produces. \u201cThe industry standard for waste is three percent, and\u201d some of our managers \u201ckeep it under one percent,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nNarrowflex is always accepting applications. Those interested in applying may visit the company for an application. For more information on the company, go to <a href="http:\/\/www.narrowflex.com">www.narrowflex.com<\/a>.\r\n\r\n(<em>Editor\u2019s note: This is part of a continuing series of stories about Patrick County\u2019s manufacturing sector<\/em>.)\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
