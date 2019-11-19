New Master of Masons Elected

The Grand Lodge of Virginia on November 9, during its 241st Annual Communication, elected Douglas Vernon Jones, of Glen Allen to serve as the 175th Grand master during 2019-2020.

Jones was born in Richmond, graduated from Deep Creek High School and attended courses at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the FBI Academy. He started his professional career with the FBI and held several professional support positions in the field office operations at the FBI headquarters and the Columbia, Norfolk, and Richmond divisions; temporary assignments in Tampa, Jackson and San Juan. He was the recipient of numerous awards and recognition and retired in 2010 with thirty-five years of service. Upon his retirement, Jones worked part-time for the Bennett Funeral Homes from 2010 to 2015.

Jones was made a Master Mason in the Metropolitan Lodge in 2002, where he is a Life Member in Perpetuity and served as its Worship Master in 2007 and as Treasurer from 2010 to 2014. His Masonic services since that day have been extensive, as have been his community Services.

Jones said during his tenure his emphasis will be “loyalty and kindness – a lasting impression.”