Northam declares State of Emergency in advance of Capitol Square demonstration

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in advance of expected demonstrations on Capitol Square on Monday, Jan. 20.

The decision was based on credible threats of violent extremism, according to a release from Northam’s office.

Law enforcement intelligence analysts have identified credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.

Northam’s declaration prohibits all weapons, including firearms, from Capitol grounds, and will provide joint law enforcement and public safety agencies the resources they need to keep demonstrators, policymakers, and all Virginians safe.

This emergency declaration is temporary, and extends from Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.



