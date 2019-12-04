Open House set at Reynolds Homestead

The Reynolds Homestead will hold its annual Open House on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Appalachian Christmas.” The event will feature food, music and historic interpretations.

From 1 to 3 p.m., the historic home will be open with costumed docents inside to talk about how Christmas would have been celebrated in the Rock Spring Plantation house. In addition, John and Carla Whitfield, of Martinsville, will be in the outdoor kitchen providing an interpretation of how the enslaved residents of the plantation would have participated in the holiday.

At 3 p.m., the Community Enrichment Center will be open with traditional Appalachian Christmas foods to enjoy, traditional crafts to make, and music by the Mary Jo and Charlie Show.

All are invited to attend the free events.

Enjoy celebrating an Appalachian Christmas at the Reynolds Homestead Open House on Dec. 8.