The Patrick County 4-H Marksmen recently traveled to W.E. Skelton 4H Educational Center at Smith Mountain Lake in Wirtz, VA to take part in the 2022 Virginia 4-H Spring Air.

More than 17 4-H shooting clubs from around the state attended, with more than 120 kids competing in eight different events, with 28 teams competing.

Competing for the Patrick County 4-H Marksmen were Caleb Murphy, Lauren Murphy, Abby Corriher, Levi Corriher, Bethany Gilbert, Levi Gilbert, Magdalene Gilbert, Reagan Underwood, Parker Roop, and Jake Bryant.

Individual and team results include:

Air Rifle – Senior Sporter Individual – Lauren Murphy, 4th place, Bethany Gilbert, 11th place, Caleb Murphy, 15th place, Abby Corriher, 18th place, Parker Roop, 20th place;

Air Rifle – Senior Sporter Team – 3rd place team: Lauren Murphy, Bethany Gilbert, Caleb Murphy;

Air Pistol Basic Supported – Junior Individual: Reagan Underwood, 17th place, Jake Bryant, 18th place, Magdalene Gilbert, 22nd place;

Air Pistol Standing Supported – Senior Individual: Levi Corriher, 5th place, Levi Gilbert, 10th place;

Air Pistol Supported Position Team – 6th place Team: Reagan Underwood, Levi Corriher, Levi Gilbert;

Archery Genesis – Senior Individual: Parker Roop, 3rd place, Caleb Murphy, 5th place, Lauren Murphy, 7th place, Levi Gilbert, 8th place, Bethany Gilbert, 21st place;

Archery Genesis – Senior Team: 1st place team: Parker Roop, Caleb Murphy, Lauren Murphy;

BB – Individual: Abby Corriher, 13th place, Bethany Gilbert, 16th place, Parker Roop, 18th place, Levi Corriher, 24th place, Reagan Underwood, 32nd place, Levi Gilbert, 34th place, Jake Bryant 45th place, Magdalene Gilbert, 65th place;

BB – Team – 3rd place team: Abby Corriher, Bethany Gilbert, Parker Roop, Levi Corriher, Reagan Underwood.

For more information on the 2022 Virginia 4-H Spring Air results visit http://www.orionresults.com and choose Virginia 4-H Spring Air Shoot under the Tournaments and Leagues section.

The Patrick County 4-H Marksmen use shooting as a vehicle to teach youth ages 9-19 life skills such as responsibility, self-discipline, and teamwork through skills learned in archery, muzzle loading, pistol, rifle, and shotgun. Through these disciplines, youth also learn firearm safety and marksmanship. The Patrick County 4-H Marksmen would like to thank American Legion Post # 105, Stuart Family Restaurant, and Shooters Pawn for their continued support. The Patrick County 4-H Marksmen operates on fundraising and grant funding and would like to thank the NRA Foundation for their generous grant that helps make shooting club programming possible in our community.

The Patrick County 4-H Marksmen Club practices in Stuart and new members are welcome starting in October. For more information, please contact the Patrick County Extension Office at (276) 694-3341.