[caption id="attachment_60355" align="alignright" width="380"]<img class=" wp-image-60355" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/NEW-PC-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="380" height="253" \/> Aniya Penn shoots a free throw.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">By Ashlee Mullis<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The Patrick County Lady Cougar basketball team hosted the Lady Eagles of GW Danville on January 11.\u00a0 Patrick County jumped out to a 15-6 in the first quarter and kept the lead for the rest of the game, taking a 58-41 win.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Abigail Epperson led the Cougars with 11 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Kimora Wimbush had nine points, two rebounds, one steal, and two assists.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Allanah Mitchell had nine points and two steals.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Aniya Penn had seven points, five rebounds, one steal, and three assists.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Missy Hazard had seven points, three rebounds, three steals, and seven assists.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt was a solid win for our kids,\u201d said Coach Donny Rakes. \u201cWe are starting to see the value of sharing the ball. Eighteen assists are a testament to that. I thought we played very solid in our half court trapping game, resulting in 20 plus turnovers. Proud of the strides my kids are making.\u201d<\/span>\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply