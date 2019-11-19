Peculiar Prism Pondered

Roy Stoffel stopped by The Enterprise office to show off his unique prism reflection he captured on the side of his storage building. Stoffel said his buildings are made of wood, and there is one square window, that, when the weather and sun cooperate, line up to create a rather interesting reflection on one of the buildings. Stoffel said the fish’s reflection appears to ‘swim’ across the side of his building twice a year, around Thanksgiving and again around Easter. He said that he couldn’t replicate the prisms reflection if he tried, and certainly didn’t set out with the intention to create it. He said he doesn’t know of anyone locally who has a fish like his.