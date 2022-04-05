These three scared-looking pups are at the shelter. They are a bit shy right now, but will flourish once they are in a home. They just need a new family to bring them out of their shell. The black and tan is a female and the other two are males. They are 4- to 5-months old.

Mister Freckles is a little sad, and likely is missing his family. He was found on Salem Highway, near Black Jack Road. If you recognize him, know where he belongs or may want to adopt him, call the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter (PCPAS) at 276-694-6259. Many other dogs and cats need a home. Check them out on Facebook.

PAWS offers a free spay/neuter program for dogs. For information, call (276) 694-2378.

Clover Cat Rescue offers a spay/neuter program for cats. For information, call (276) 694-3598.