Pets of the Week

This pretty little girl is very affectionate and friendly, so she must belong to someone. She was found at Stuart Elementary School. We hope to find her family, but if we don’t she would be available for adoption. Call the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter at 276-694-6259

This adorable little short guy was found on Mountain View Loop and we would really like to find his owner. He is a long bodied short legged big eared special guy. Call the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter at (276) 694-6259.