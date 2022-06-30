Patrick & Henry Community College and Verizon are preparing the next generation for a future filled with opportunities. Every student deserves access to a better future. That’s why the two launched the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program– an engaging, hands-on program developed to enrich learning through design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality, social entrepreneurship and mentorship. This program creates a more diverse pipeline for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields; no prior knowledge or experience is required.

The program is for rising 6-8th grade students. It is FREE for students, is inclusive and welcomes all genders and nonbinary youth. Lunch and transportation will be provided.

The program is available Monday-Friday, July 11-29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students can take the program at the P&HCC Patrick County Site, 212 Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart; or the P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center, 26 Fayette Street, Martinsville.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

For more information, email areed@patrickhenry.edu or (276) 656-5461