Photography Show Winners Announced

The awards ceremony and reception for the second annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Photography Show was held Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Reynolds Homestead. Winners were announced in the following categories:

Architecture

1st Place – Rick Craig, Stuart, “Nature Returns”

2nd Place – Dan Leeper, Ridgeway, “Transition to the Future”

3rd Place – Julie Walters Steele, Stuart, “Vertigo”

People

1st Place – Tara Craig, Stuart, “Holding onto Moments”

2nd Place – Nick Spencer, Stuart, “Looking Back”

3rd Place – Ricky Dawson, Stuart, “Out at First”

Nature

1st Place – Jeryl Stowe, Stuart, “Original Web Designer”

2nd Place – Jim Childs, Bassett, “Spring to Summer”

3rd Place – Terri Gauldin-Little, Bassett, “Waiting on Lunch”

General/Special

1st Place – Harper Steele, Stuart, “Rumble Ridge”

2nd Place – Barry Taylor, Stuart, “Paradise”

3rd Place – Joan Lawson, Stuart, “Ted”

Best in Show – Youth

Kali Craig, Stuart, “Back to Dust”

Best in Show – Adult

Rick Craig, Stuart, “Ocean’s Edge”

The theme for the 2020 show was announced at the reception. To celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the dedication of the Reynolds Homestead, the theme will be “Home/Homecoming.” Photographers are encouraged to explore that theme in their photography over the next year and prepare to enter the show in the fall.