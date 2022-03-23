The Patrick County Quilters are actively seeking new members to join the guild.

The group hopes to instill the love and art of quilt making in future generations and foster development in the art of quilt making and related textile arts.

The guild meets the third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. and has a Sit-n-Sew event on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Quilted Colors on Main Street in Stuart.

For more information, email patrickcoutyquilters@gmail.com or call Quilted Colors at (276) 694-3020.