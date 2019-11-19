Quilts of Many Colors given to MOD students

Members of a quilting group called “Mountain View Piece Makers” in Meadows of Dan recently presented Pre-K students with naptime quilts. Students were given the opportunity to select their very own quilt as a keepsake they will always treasure. Mary Locke, a member of the group said, “We had so much fun doing this and seeing their happiness when they received them.” Pictured (left to right): Darlene Schlopbach, Jennifer McEvoy, Mary Locke, Bobbie Trail, Linda Crabtree, Peggy Agee, Marge Morris, and Sallie McCauley. Not pictured are Teddy Carter, Nancy Livesay and Joyce Carter. The three also made quilts but were unable to attend the day of delivery.