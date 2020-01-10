Reception to be held

You are cordially invited to attend the opening reception for “Men at Work,” an exhibition by Barry M. Koplen, award-winning author, publisher and photographer. Join us at the Reynolds Homestead on Sunday, January 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. and have a chance to meet the artist and enjoy refreshments while viewing the show.

This exhibition of 35 stunning over-sized photographs reveals the intricacies of men laboring in often overlooked or unseen fields – behind the scenes in restaurants, on construction sites and fishing boats, and more, providing an intimate look at these men at work.

We look forward to seeing you on Sunday!