Reception to be held

11
“Concrete Boots” by Barry M. Koplen

You are cordially invited to attend the opening reception for “Men at Work,” an exhibition by Barry M. Koplen, award-winning author, publisher and photographer.  Join us at the Reynolds Homestead on Sunday, January 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. and have a chance to meet the artist and enjoy refreshments while viewing the show.

This exhibition of 35 stunning over-sized photographs reveals the intricacies of men laboring in often overlooked or unseen fields – behind the scenes in restaurants, on construction sites and fishing boats, and more, providing an intimate look at these men at work.

We look forward to seeing you on Sunday!

Inco-Check

