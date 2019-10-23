Registration Open for Fall SignUpNow Workshops

SignUpNow is on the road! SignUpNow teaches the “ins and outs” of the eligibility requirements, application procedures, and post-enrollment information for Virginia’s Medicaid and FAMIS programs:

New Medicaid health insurance for adults;

Programs for children and pregnant women (the FAMIS programs);

Low Income Families with Children (LIFC) program;

Medicaid for Former Foster Care Youth (FFC);

Plan First (family planning).

SignUpNow participants will be able to educate and provide hands-on assistance to those who want to apply for or renew health insurance through Medicaid/FAMIS.

Even if you’ve attended a SignUpNow training in the past, this fall’s training contains new information…so, sign up again!

Check out www.vhcf.org/workshops/ to find a training workshop near you.