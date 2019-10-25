Due to weather and equipment challenges, Virginia 771 (Willis Gap Mountain Road) will remain closed as slope stabilization and pavement repairs continue. The road is closed from Virginia 677 (Willis Gap Road) to the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Weather permitting, the road is now expected to re-open in early November.
All motorists should continue to use caution in the work zone and follow the directional signs placed to assist the traveling public.
Road Remains Closed to Through Traffic
