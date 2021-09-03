\r\n\r\n<img class="alignright wp-image-44156 size-medium" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/warning_sign_1613582579-300x250.png" alt="" width="300" height="250" \/>Beginning Tuesday, September 7, repair work will start on a portion of Virginia 631 (Pond Road) from 0.70 mile east of Virginia 671 (Raven Rock Road) and 0.80 mile west of Virginia 614 (Squirrel\u00a0Spur Road) for a pipe replacement.\r\n\r\nThe road will re-open to traffic on Friday, September 24, weather permitting.\r\n\r\nA detour and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers during the closure.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
