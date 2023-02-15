Mr. Rodger Keith Wright, age 68 of Stuart, Virginia passed away at his home on Monday, February 13, 2023. He was born in Patrick County on February 1, 1955, to the late Henry Lester Wright and Pearlie Mae Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death four siblings, Eva Wright, Hilda Boggs, Shelby Jean Wright, and Henry Wright, Jr.; and one brother-in-law, Richard Foster. Rodger was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed watching old westerns and cartoons; and would light up anytime visitors came to see him, especially children.

Mr. Wright is survived by four sisters, Eleanor Wright, Nancy Conner and husband, Raymond, Dorothy Wolfe, and Ann Foster; three brothers, Larry Wright, Charlos Wright, and Rickey Wright and wife, Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mr. Wright will be held in Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Terry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Naomi Pilson, 202 Bob Kat Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.