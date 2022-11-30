Mr. Roger Leon Shelton, age 73 of Stuart, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born in Henry County on November 27, 1949, to the late George William Shelton and Nellie Mae Hubbard Shelton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Lee France; one sister, Mary Bowman; and two brothers, Bill, and Tobe Shelton. Roger had been a bus driver with the Patrick County School System for 45 years.

Surviving is his wife, Frances Roberson Shelton of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Derek Blackard and Melissa Blair of Stuart, Jimmy and Teresa Blackard of Rutherfordton, NC; seven grandchildren, Mandy Hall, James Blackard, and wife, Amber, Jacie Blackard, Josh Easley, Mariah Easley, Allen Gray France, Roger Alan Blackard; five great grandchildren, Allana, Colton, Blakley, T.J., Wyatt; two sisters, Jane Shelton of Waverly, Catherine Shelton of Spencer; four brothers, Cecil Shelton of Martinsville, Jack Shelton of Bassett, David Shelton of Spencer, Larry Shelton of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the home, 2245 Big A School Rd., Stuart, VA 24171. He will lie in state at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM for friends to pay their respects. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.