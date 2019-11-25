Ruritan Club Presents Citizenship Award

Kenneth Reynolds was selected by a committee as the recipient of the Outstanding Citizenship Award presented by the Patrick Springs Ruritan Club.

David Clement, club president, recently presented the award to Reynolds at a meeting in which his biography also was read.

Reynolds’ life took shape early, as he sat at his grandmother’s feet and listened while she taught Reynolds and his brother to fear and love the Lord; and that God was not a toy, according to a biographical information.

She also sang song to him, which helped develop a love for singing, and she taught Reynolds that it is more blessed to give than to receive. All of those lessons became a major part of Reynolds’ life, the biography stated.

From his grandfather’s work on the farm, Reynolds learned to work and became a man. If he wanted something, he worked and saved to get it. Reynolds once said that he primed tobacco all day and then all night in his sleep, the biography stated.

About the time he started school, Reynolds and his brother were often asked to sing while visiting friends and family with their grandparents. Reynolds also played the part of the Prince in his third-grade play, “Cinderella.” Of the many teachers he had throughout his school career in Patrick County, one left a “great impact on his life,” the biography said of Paula Pendleton.

“She was a lot like his grandmother, both loving and caring,” it added of Pendleton.

While in high school, Reynolds participated in Cross Country and was the basketball team’s manager and statistician. “He kept everything in its place and was a great help to the coaches. He also enjoyed singing in the chorus,” the biography stated.

After high school, Reynolds attended Patrick Henry Community College and played on the basketball team there. He majored in accounting, and was selected to Who’s Who Among Students in America Junior College due to his diligent work, according to the biography.

After receiving his Associate Degree in Accounting, Reynolds decided he had enough of school at the time, and opted to get a job at Bassett-Walker.

Reynolds “will tell (you) that the greatest day of his life was June 1, 1980. It was that day that he received Jesus Christ in his life,” the biography stated. Reynolds joined the choir at Mt. Nebo Holiness Church shortly thereafter, and now after nearly 40 years, he still enjoys singing and servicing the Lord. He’s the president of the choir and serves on the Deacon Board at the church.

Reynolds enjoys giving and helping others in need, and was even called ‘Santa Claus’ because youngsters were always glad to see him at Christmas, according to the biography.

He also is active in the Dan River Emmaus Community. The impact of his Emmaus walk led him to serve and sponsor others so they could experience the love of Jesus in a way that Reynolds did during his walk.

“You may see him out in the community, mowing yards for the elderly and sometimes driving them places they desire to go. Loving God and loving people” provides reynolds “many opportunities to serve,” the biography stated. Reynolds is “a great brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.”